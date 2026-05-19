The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has screened more than 70 governorship aspirants on the opening day of its screening exercise ahead of the party’s primaries for upcoming governorship elections. The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Queen Okiyi, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday. Okiyi said the exercise…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has screened more than 70 governorship aspirants on the opening day of its screening exercise ahead of the party’s primaries for upcoming governorship elections.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Queen Okiyi, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Okiyi said the exercise recorded a smooth process, with two separate screening panels attending to 35 aspirants each.

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She revealed that over 100 governorship aspirants from states scheduled to hold elections are expected to participate in the screening process.

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According to her, the exercise will continue on Tuesday as the party works through the remaining aspirants seeking the party’s ticket.

She noted that the process demonstrates the ADC’s resolve to ensure transparency, internal democracy and credible candidate selection ahead of the elections.

“So far, the screening has come to an end today, and screening continues tomorrow,” Okiyi said.

Meanwhile, the ADC is also expected to commence the screening of its presidential aspirants on Wednesday, May 20, as preparations intensify ahead of the party’s primaries.