Felix Ohagwu has officially assumed duty as the 47th Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command. Mr Ohagwu takes over from his predecessor, Adebowale Lawal, following his recent posting by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu as part of ongoing strategic deployments aimed at strengthening internal security and enhancing effective…...

Felix Ohagwu has officially assumed duty as the 47th Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command.

Mr Ohagwu takes over from his predecessor, Adebowale Lawal, following his recent posting by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu as part of ongoing strategic deployments aimed at strengthening internal security and enhancing effective policing across the country.

The new Commissioner of Police is a seasoned and highly experienced officer with an outstanding record in crime prevention, intelligence-led policing, public safety management, and operational coordination.

Over the course of more than three decades in service, he has served in several operational, investigative and administrative capacities across the country, distinguishing himself through professionalism, discipline, dedication to duty and exemplary leadership.

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Upon assumption of office, the new commissioner of police reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating on the existing security architecture within Ondo State while prioritizing the protection of lives and property.

He assured residents that the Command under his leadership would remain resolute in combating crime and criminality through proactive policing strategies, robust intelligence gathering, community engagement, strategic partnerships and sustained collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders.