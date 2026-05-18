Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old suspect, Adeshola Muyiwa, over alleged involvement in serial fake bank transfer fraud within the Agbado area of the state. The suspect was arrested by detectives attached to the Agbado Division on May 17, 2026, following a complaint that he…...

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old suspect, Adeshola Muyiwa, over alleged involvement in serial fake bank transfer fraud within the Agbado area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by detectives attached to the Agbado Division on May 17, 2026, following a complaint that he used a fake bank transfer alert to pay for food items purchased from a vendor at Owolanwa Junction, Agbado.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Monday, May 18, the suspect bought food worth N2,600 at about 8am and presented a fraudulent transfer notification as proof of payment.

Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that the suspect had been operating a pattern of fake and scheduled transfer scams across the Agbado axis, targeting unsuspecting residents and business owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police authorities disclosed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to specialising in the fraudulent act over a period of time and allegedly defrauding victims across different locations of about N10 million.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling financial and cyber-related crimes in the state.

Ojajuni also advised traders and business owners to always verify payments through their banking platforms before releasing goods or rendering services to customers.

The command further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.