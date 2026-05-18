JUST IN: Abiodun Declared Winner of Ogun East APC Primaries

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has officially been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun East Senatorial District primary election held on Monday. Read Also ‘There Are Certain Lines You Don’t Cross’ — Gbenga Daniel Tells Dapo AbiodunOgun East APC Presents Dapo Abiodun As Consensus Senatorial…...