Switzerland booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Algeria in their Round of 32 clash at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Swiss side made a bright start and took the lead in the 10th minute through striker Breel Embolo, who finished off a fine attacking move after being set up by Johan Manzambi.

Algeria responded by enjoying more possession for long spells but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against Switzerland’s disciplined defence.

Switzerland doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when Dan Ndoye found the back of the net in the 46th minute, putting Murat Yakin’s side firmly in control of the contest.

The Algerians pushed forward in search of a way back into the match, with Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack, but they were unable to break down the resolute Swiss backline.

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The victory ensured Switzerland remained unbeaten at the tournament and secured a place in the last 16, where they will face the winner of the Round of 32 tie between Colombia and Ghana.

For Algeria, the defeat brought an end to an encouraging World Cup campaign despite a spirited performance against one of Europe’s most organised teams.