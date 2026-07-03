President Bola Tinubu has made light of the recent controversy surrounding comments by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on empowering vulnerable Nigerians....

President Bola Tinubu has made light of the recent controversy surrounding comments by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on empowering vulnerable Nigerians.

Speaking at the inaugural Presidential Press Corps Dinner on Thursday night, the President drew laughter from guests during the protocol acknowledgements when he referred to the First Lady as “my dear wife, the First Lady, Iya Alakara.”

The remark was widely seen as a humorous reference to the public reaction that followed the First Lady’s comments on supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, including people who sell akara, roasted corn and kuli-kuli.

Her remarks sparked widespread debate on social media after they were interpreted by some as suggesting that Nigerians should take up petty trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments attracted criticism, with some describing them as insensitive in light of the country’s economic challenges.

However, supporters of the First Lady have argued that her remarks were taken out of context.

They maintained that she was speaking about empowering low-income earners and vulnerable groups through economic support initiatives rather than encouraging Nigerians to become street traders.

The President’s light-hearted reference to the controversy appeared to acknowledge the public debate while signalling his support for the First Lady amid the continued discussions over her comments.