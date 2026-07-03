The Abia State Police Command says it has identified and destroyed a suspected criminal camp hidden inside Unuobasi Forest in Umunneochi Local Government Area as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements....

The Abia State Police Command says it has identified and destroyed a suspected criminal camp hidden inside Unuobasi Forest in Umunneochi Local Government Area as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

The operation, carried out on June 28, was based on actionable intelligence and involved operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit working alongside the local security outfit in Umuobasi.

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According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, the security team successfully destroyed the suspected criminal camps, disrupting illegal activities in the area.

She added that security operatives are continuing to monitor the forest to prevent the criminals from regrouping.

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The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, assured residents that there would be no hiding place for criminals anywhere in the state.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to crime prevention and the arrest of offenders, stressing that police operatives would continue to take the fight against crime to the hideouts of criminal gangs.

The Police also urged members of the public to support security efforts by reporting suspicious persons, activities or other security concerns to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency hotlines.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across Abia State.