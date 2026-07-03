President Bola Tinubu has called on media organisations to exercise greater responsibility in reporting security issues, warning against giving publicity to terrorists and bandits through sensational coverage. The President made the appeal on Thursday while speaking at the maiden State House Press Corps Presidential Dinner held at the Presidential Villa,…...

President Bola Tinubu has called on media organisations to exercise greater responsibility in reporting security issues, warning against giving publicity to terrorists and bandits through sensational coverage.

The President made the appeal on Thursday while speaking at the maiden State House Press Corps Presidential Dinner held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu stressed that journalists have a critical role in supporting national security efforts by ensuring their reports do not inadvertently serve the interests of criminal groups.

“The media must resist the temptation of becoming megaphones for terrorists and kidnappers,” the President said.

He cautioned against reports capable of undermining the country’s stability, noting that Nigeria is making progress in tackling insecurity through sustained military operations.

“We must not undermine our country with irresponsible reporting. If we do, we will have no safe space left, especially at a time when our nation is tackling security threats, neutralizing thousands of criminal elements, and rescuing hostages,” he stated.

Tinubu further urged the media not to provide platforms that amplify the activities or propaganda of criminal elements.

“The media should not become an amplifier for those who wish to harm us,” he said.

The President also emphasised the complementary roles of government and the media in a democratic society, saying accountability and responsible journalism must go hand in hand.

“The government must act, the media must watch, the government must explain, and the media must question,”Tinubu added.