The Federal Government has reaffirmed that Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, accused of parading himself as head of a fictitious presidential agency, will be arraigned in court on July 27, 2026, following the conclusion of investigations by the Nigeria Police Force into what officials described as a wide-ranging impersonation and forgery scheme....

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, accused of parading himself as head of a fictitious presidential agency, will be arraigned in court on July 27, 2026, following the conclusion of investigations by the Nigeria Police Force into what officials described as a wide-ranging impersonation and forgery scheme.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, July 2.

He detailed how Adeyemi allegedly created and operated fake presidential bodies, including the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

According to Onanuga, the fraud was first uncovered after the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, received complaints from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission about conflicting claims of authority from an unknown agency.

He said the Chief of Staff, in a letter dated October 17, 2025, alerted security agencies to the activities of suspected impostors forging official documents.

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“The attention of this office has been drawn to the activities of certain individuals and groups engaged in the forgery of official appointment letters purportedly issued from my office,” the Chief of Staff wrote.

The letter further warned that the suspects had been using falsified documents to pose as government officials and engage foreign stakeholders.

“The fake documents, bearing falsified signatures, reference/folio numbers, and seals, have been used to claim leadership appointments to non-existent entities,” it stated.

Authorities said the group allegedly held meetings with foreign diplomats and even sought diplomatic facilitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visa processing.

“The above development not only constitutes a serious criminal act but also undermines the integrity of the presidency and the credibility of official government communication,” the Chief of Staff added.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later raised concerns after Adeyemi reportedly held an unauthorised diplomatic engagement in Abuja in October 2025.

“This act contravenes extant rules and regulations guiding diplomatic practices globally,” the ministry said in a correspondence cited in the statement.

On October 27, 2025, police arrested Adeyemi in Abuja, where he allegedly operated what investigators described as a “fictitious secretariat.” A subsequent search of his residence in Suleja reportedly led to the recovery of documents and other exhibits.

Investigators also traced multiple bank accounts allegedly linked to the operation of the fake agencies, including accounts opened under various fabricated institutional names.

The police further claimed Adeyemi attempted to obtain official diplomatic facilitation through fraudulent documents.

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“The act of the suspect constitutes criminal forgery, impersonation and obtaining by false pretence, thereby bringing the office of the Chief of Staff to the President and the Presidency to disrepute before the public and international community,” the police investigation report stated.

“Following investigations, the police filed an eight-count charge against Adeyemi and two alleged accomplices at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He is expected to appear in court on July 27, 2026.

Onanuga noted that Adeyemi was previously on police bail when he allegedly made fresh public claims that he had been appointed by the Presidency—an assertion government officials have repeatedly dismissed as false.

He added that the Chief of Staff had already issued multiple disclaimers warning the public against the alleged impostor, insisting no such appointment was ever made.

Authorities also linked Adeyemi to earlier controversial claims dating back to 2016, when he allegedly posed as an international organisation official before being publicly disowned.

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The government urged the public and political actors to avoid spreading unverified claims surrounding the case, stressing that the matter is now before the court.