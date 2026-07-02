Security operatives have foiled another attempt by unidentified armed assailants to breach the security perimeter of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, killing one of the attackers during a gun battle. In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Dr. Osime Samuel,…...

Security operatives have foiled another attempt by unidentified armed assailants to breach the security perimeter of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, killing one of the attackers during a gun battle.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Dr. Osime Samuel, the institute said the incident occurred late on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, when the gunmen attempted to gain access to the facility.

According to the statement, the attackers engaged security operatives in a gun duel but were repelled following a swift and coordinated response by security personnel.

“The attackers engaged security operatives in a gun duel but were forced to retreat following the swift and coordinated response of the security forces,” the statement said.

It added that one of the suspected assailants was neutralised during the exchange of fire, while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

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“One of the assailants was neutralised during the encounter, while others were reported to have escaped with varying degrees of injuries,” the statement added.

The institute said there was no breach of its security perimeter, assuring that all participants, staff, residents and facilities remained safe.

“The Institute is pleased to report that there was no breach of the security perimeter. All participants, staff, residents and Institute facilities remain safe and secure,” it stated.

NIPSS disclosed that security agencies have intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, while surveillance and other proactive security measures have been strengthened within and around the institute.

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The institute also reassured participants, staff, their families and members of the public that the protection of lives and property remains its highest priority.

“The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies reassures participants, staff, their families and the general public that the security of lives and property remains its highest priority,” the statement said.

It commended the prompt response and professionalism of security agencies and urged the public to disregard misinformation capable of causing unnecessary anxiety.