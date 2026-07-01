President Bola Tinubu has called on member states of the United Nations to incorporate the Preamble to the UN Charter into their national constitutions, saying the move would strengthen global peace, justice, human dignity and international cooperation....

President Bola Tinubu has called on member states of the United Nations to incorporate the Preamble to the UN Charter into their national constitutions, saying the move would strengthen global peace, justice, human dignity and international cooperation.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed this on Monday during an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York ahead of President Tinubu’s participation in the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for September.

Ibrahim, who also chairs the Budget and Appropriation Committee (Fifth Committee) of the UN General Assembly, said the President believes that adopting the UN Charter Preamble in national constitutions would reinforce the shared values on which the United Nations was founded.

In a statement issued by his media office in New York, the envoy quoted Tinubu as saying that incorporating the Charter’s preamble into the constitutions of member states would serve as a lasting reminder of their collective responsibility to humanity.

“President Bola Tinubu believes that incorporating the Preamble to the Charter of the United Nations into the constitutions of member states will serve as a permanent reminder of our collective responsibility to humanity and reinforce the universal principles of peace, justice, human dignity and international cooperation,” the statement said.

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According to Ibrahim, the proposal is intended to deepen the commitment of member states to preserving international peace and security, protecting fundamental human rights, promoting justice and respect for international law, advancing social progress and encouraging peaceful coexistence among nations.

He also welcomed the continued commitment of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia — to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“The President’s proposal is designed to strengthen the collective resolve of all member states in advancing the ideals of the United Nations and ensuring that the values contained in the Charter remain central to national governance,” Ibrahim added.

The Nigerian envoy said the proposal received applause from delegates at the informal General Assembly meeting, which he described as a sign of broad support for initiatives aimed at promoting global solidarity and reinforcing the founding principles of the United Nations.

He added that the proposal reflects Nigeria’s commitment to multilateralism and its support for a stronger, more inclusive and effective United Nations dedicated to promoting peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity worldwide.