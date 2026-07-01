The Lagos State Government has postponed all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers earlier scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the declaration of the Oro Festival in parts of the Ikorodu Division....

The Lagos State Government has postponed all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers earlier scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the declaration of the Oro Festival in parts of the Ikorodu Division.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education through the Lagos State Examinations Board.

According to the government, the affected examination papers will now be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, while all other BECE papers will proceed as originally scheduled.

The state government said the decision followed consultations with relevant stakeholders and was taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard the lives of candidates, examination officials and other stakeholders.

It added that the adjustment would also ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the examination without disruption.

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The Board expressed regret over any inconvenience caused by the change and appealed for the understanding and cooperation of parents, guardians, school administrators, candidates and the general public.

Candidates were advised to obtain the revised examination timetable from their respective schools and make adequate preparations for the rescheduled papers.

The Lagos State Examinations Board reaffirmed its commitment to conducting credible, transparent and hitch-free examinations in line with the educational objectives of the State.