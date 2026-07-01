The Transmission Company of Nigeria has declared force majeure on the Oworonshoki 132/33kV and Lekki 330/132kV transmission substations following severe flooding caused by persistent rainfall in Lagos....

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has declared force majeure on the Oworonshoki 132/33kV and Lekki 330/132kV transmission substations following severe flooding caused by persistent rainfall in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its GM Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN said the flooding had significantly affected operations at the two substations, with the Oworonshoki facility currently out of service.

According to the company, the Lekki 132kV Transmission Substation remains operational as engineers continue pumping out floodwater to keep the facility in service.

https://x.com/TCN_NIGERIA/status/2072190977326870970

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However, TCN said rising water levels at the Oworonshoki Transmission Substation affected two power transformers—TR1 (60MVA) and TR3 (30MVA)—which tripped on no load even after restoration attempts.

The company explained that all protection and control cables connected to the affected transformers are submerged, making restoration efforts difficult.

It added that engineers are working to evacuate the floodwater so that the transformers can be tested and restored once conditions permit.

TCN expressed regret over the disruption and apologised for the inconvenience the development may cause customers of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company supplied from the affected substation.