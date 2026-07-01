​President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chief Bright Igbinedion, the Otunba Atayese of Ile-Isoya Kingdom, on his 65th birthday....

​President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chief Bright Igbinedion, the Otunba Atayese of Ile-Isoya Kingdom, on his 65th birthday.

​Chief Igbinedion is the chairman of Coral Oil and Gas Limited and a member of the prominent Igbinedion family of Benin, Edo State.

​The President joins the Igbinedion family to celebrate the business leader and humanitarian on this milestone.

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The President acknowledges his leadership in the aviation, oil and gas sectors, as well as his contributions to advancing them.

​President Tinubu commends Bright for his philanthropic initiatives, particularly through his foundation, which focuses on eradicating waterborne diseases, providing educational scholarships, and empowering the indigent.

​The President prays for more years of good health for Chief Igbinedion and wishes him greater accomplishments in his business endeavours.