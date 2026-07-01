The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has successfully uploaded the name of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination portal....

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has successfully uploaded the name of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination portal.

The party made the announcement in a statement posted on its official social media account on Tuesday, expressing confidence in its preparations for the next presidential election.

“We have successfully uploaded the name of our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, CON, to the INEC portal. Keep the faith, we are in this together,” the party stated.

The announcement indicates that the party has completed what it describes as a key stage in its candidate nomination process.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC had not publicly confirmed the submission or commented on the party’s announcement.

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Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, has yet to issue a separate statement on the development.