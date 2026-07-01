Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, has urged Nigerian students to make character, knowledge and selfless service the foundation of their lives, saying the country's future depends on a generation of disciplined, innovative and responsible young people committed to addressing societal challenges....

Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, has urged Nigerian students to make character, knowledge and selfless service the foundation of their lives, saying the country’s future depends on a generation of disciplined, innovative and responsible young people committed to addressing societal challenges.

Imoke gave the charge at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2026 of Surefoot International School in Calabar.

Addressing the graduating students, the former governor, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the school, encouraged them to uphold integrity, pursue excellence without compromise and use their education as a catalyst for positive change.

He stressed that character remains one of the greatest assets for achieving lasting success.

“The education you have received has prepared you not only to succeed academically but also to lead with integrity, courage and compassion,” Imoke said.

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He urged the graduates to remain disciplined, innovative and committed to solving societal challenges while making meaningful contributions to their communities and the nation.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Founder and President of the school, Mrs Obioma Liyel Imoke, said the institution remains committed to producing graduates who are not only academically outstanding but also possess integrity, compassion and a strong sense of responsibility.

She said the school’s vision is to raise responsible global citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to their communities, Nigeria and the wider world.

Mrs Imoke commended the graduating students for their dedication and praised teachers and parents for their unwavering support in sustaining the institution’s culture of excellence.

The ceremony featured the presentation of certificates and awards to students who distinguished themselves in academics, leadership, character and other areas of excellence.

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Parents, alumni, education stakeholders, government officials, captains of industry and other distinguished guests attended the event to celebrate the graduating class.