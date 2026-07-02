The World Customs Organization has extended the tenure of Nigeria’s Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, as Chairperson of its Council for another year....

The World Customs Organization has extended the tenure of Nigeria’s Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, as Chairperson of its Council for another year.

The decision was taken at the 147th and 148th Council Sessions in Brussels, citing his leadership and contributions to global customs administration.

Comptroller Adeniyi returned to Abuja on June 29 to a reception by officers and management of the Nigeria Customs Service at its Maitama headquarters.

The management team also congratulated him on the six-month extension of his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on his return, the Comptroller-General said he had expected to hand over in Brussels, but was instead given a renewed mandate, which he dedicated to the Service.

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The extension at both international and national levels is expected to support ongoing reforms, trade facilitation, and partnerships within the Nigeria Customs Service.