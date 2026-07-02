The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Monday Agbonika, has paid a condolence visit to the family of a member of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), Stanley Emenin, who died after sustaining gunshot wounds during a joint security operation to rescue a kidnapped farmer in Igbanke Community. Agbonika, accompanied…...

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Monday Agbonika, has paid a condolence visit to the family of a member of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), Stanley Emenin, who died after sustaining gunshot wounds during a joint security operation to rescue a kidnapped farmer in Igbanke Community.

Agbonika, accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Innocent Nkeamatara, visited the bereaved family in Idumodu Community, Igbanke, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, on Thursday.

43-year-old Emenin, was shot while participating in a joint operation involving operatives of the Igbanke Police Division, the Edo State Security Corps, hunters and members of the Community Safety Partnership following the abduction of a 60-year-old farmer, Tuesday Osemeke, on June 26.

The police said the operation resulted in the successful rescue of the victim after security operatives engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel, forcing them to flee with gunshot injuries.

Emenin, however, sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation and later died on Monday, June 29, despite efforts to save his life at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the condolence visit, Agbonika described the late vigilante as “a brave, selfless, and patriotic community protector whose courage and commitment to the safety of others will never be forgotten.”

The police commissioner conveyed the condolences of officers and men of the Edo State Police Command to the deceased’s family, friends and the people of Igbanke Community, praying that God would grant them the strength to bear the loss.

He assured the family that the slain security operative’s sacrifice would not be in vain, stressing that the command remained committed to eliminating criminal elements across the state.

Agbonika disclosed that the command had reviewed aspects of its Community Safety Partnership operational framework to strengthen collaboration with community-based security groups, improve operational planning and intelligence sharing, and introduce additional safety measures aimed at reducing casualties during joint operations.

While commending the late Emenin’s “courage and uncommon gallantry,” the commissioner urged members of community security groups to remain committed to supporting lawful security operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured them of the command’s commitment to their welfare, safety and continuous capacity building.

The police further disclosed that efforts had been intensified to track down and arrest the suspected kidnappers responsible for the attack.

“The memory of the late Stanley Emenin remains a shining example of patriotism and selfless service that will continue to inspire all those committed to protecting lives and property,” the statement added.