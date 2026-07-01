The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, that it is "dead", insisting that the party remains strong, healthy and increasingly attractive to politicians across the country....

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, that it is “dead”, insisting that the party remains strong, healthy and increasingly attractive to politicians across the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the PDP said its 27-year history showed it had repeatedly survived political challenges and emerged stronger, declaring that the current period of internal rebuilding would be no different.

The party cited what it described as growing support for the PDP, including the decision of Iyabo Obasanjo to identify with the party, the defection of Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, victories in the Adamawa State local government elections and the Rivers State Senate bye-election, as well as the influx of political leaders from Katsina, Jigawa, Imo, Oyo and other states.

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According to the PDP, these developments contradict Senator Akpabio’s recent assertion that the party was no longer politically relevant and should be left “dead”.

The party argued that the Senate President’s comments reflected political wishful thinking rather than the reality on the ground.

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It further noted what it described as the irony that the project at whose inauguration Akpabio made the remarks was conceived and delivered under the supervision of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom it described as a distinguished PDP member currently serving in the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

The PDP said the minister’s performance demonstrated the competence and leadership the party had consistently produced over the years, adding that it was contradictory to celebrate the achievements of a PDP member while declaring the party politically irrelevant.

The statement also accused the ruling party of being unsettled by what it described as the PDP’s growing momentum as it rebuilt its structures and expanded its support base nationwide.

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Expressing confidence in its future electoral prospects, the party said Nigerians would, at the appropriate time, once again entrust it with the responsibility of leading the country.

The PDP also commended Wike for delivering critical infrastructure and public services in the Federal Capital Territory, saying his performance reflected the party’s enduring culture of competence and service.

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Reaffirming its confidence, the party declared that it remained “alive, healthy and a beautiful bride on hot demand”, expressing optimism that it would win future elections and provide what it described as purposeful and inclusive leadership for Nigeria.