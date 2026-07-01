The Federal Government has flagged off the 1 Million Improved hybrid Cocoa Seedlings Roll-Out Programme to revamp Nigeria’s cocoa sector, increase farmers’ income, raise export earnings, and create jobs for Nigerian youth as well as revolutionize the cocoa ecosystem. ...

The Federal Government has flagged off the 1 Million Improved hybrid Cocoa Seedlings Roll-Out Programme to revamp Nigeria’s cocoa sector, increase farmers’ income, raise export earnings, and create jobs for Nigerian youth as well as revolutionize the cocoa ecosystem.

Speaking during the flag –off ceremony held at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, CRIN, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday 1st July, 2026, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, said that the initiative is a flagship under the National Cocoa Development Plan and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, being implemented to transform agriculture into a primary driver of economic prosperity.

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Sen. Abubakar Kyari stated that “Today’s event is not merely the distribution of planting materials. It is the commencement of a strategic national intervention to restore the strength of Nigeria’s cocoa industry, improve the livelihoods of our farmers, increase export earnings, and reposition our country as a leading player in the global cocoa economy,”.

He noted that Nigeria has all the fundamentals to become one of the world’s leading cocoa producing nations, citing suitable ecological conditions, experienced farmers, strong research institutions, and a growing private sector.

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He attributed low production to ageing plantations, declining productivity, inadequate investment, limited access to improved planting materials, climate-related challenges, and weak value addition. These constraints have reduced the nation’s competitiveness in international markets and limited cocoa’s contribution to national economic growth.

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To reverse the trend, he disclosed that the Federal Government is implementing policies across productivity, sustainability, financing, research, extension services, market access, and value addition.

“Our objective is clear. We must build a modern, resilient, and globally competitive cocoa industry that delivers prosperity for farmers while contributing significantly to national development,” Sen. Kyari said.

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According to him, ‘’at the heart of the initiative is the nationwide distribution of one million improved cocoa seedlings developed by CRIN. The seedlings are high-yielding, mature earlier, and have built-in disease resistance and climate adaptation traits. They will be deployed for the rehabilitation of ageing plantations and the establishment of new commercial cocoa farms across the country’’.

He added that to boost yields, farmers will receive extension support to adopt improved agronomic practices. Government is also expanding local processing capacity to shift from raw bean exports to higher-value products, and driving greater private sector participation to scale investment, technology, and market linkages.

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Kyari pointed out that ‘’to meet global standards, the programme includes traceability systems and farm mapping for EU Deforestation Regulation, EUDR, compliance. The National Cocoa Management Committee and the National Task Force on EUDR are coordinating with stakeholders to strengthen these systems and improve market access for premium prices’’.

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The Minister called for stronger collaboration among federal and state governments, research institutions, financial institutions, development partners, processors, exporters, and private investors.

“I therefore call on all stakeholders to deepen their investments across the cocoa value chain. Together, we can expand production, improve processing capacity, create employment opportunities, and position Nigeria as a preferred destination for cocoa investment,” he said.

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“To our cocoa farmers, today’s programme presents a significant opportunity. The improved seedlings you are receiving are valuable national assets. I encourage you to adopt recommended agronomic practices, work closely with extension officers, and embrace innovations that will improve productivity and sustainability,” the Minister added.

He lauded CRIN for its scientific contribution, and applauded development partners, state governments, private sector organisations, and farmer associations for their collaboration.

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“Let this occasion mark the beginning of a new era for Nigeria’s cocoa industry. Let it signal our determination to restore productivity, strengthen sustainability, increase exports, create jobs, and reclaim Nigeria’s position among the world’s leading cocoa producing nations,” the Minister concluded.

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In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, stated that “Cocoa remains one of Nigeria’s most strategic agricultural commodities and a major source of income for farming households across our producing states. Despite its enormous potential, the sector has experienced declining productivity resulting from ageing plantations, limited access to improved planting materials, climate-related challenges, inadequate investment, and weak value addition.

He noted that one of the most significant outcomes of the efforts to revive the sector is the successful production of one million improved cocoa seedlings by CRIN under the Federal Government’s approved Public-Private Partnership Framework. This reflects the value of collaboration among government, research institutions, the private sector, development partners, and farming communities.

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Dr. Ogunbiyi added that the programme which is a strategic investment in the future of Nigeria’s cocoa economy, is expected to deliver increased productivity, higher incomes for farmers, expanded employment, increased foreign exchange earnings, improved competitiveness, and sustainable economic growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

While calling on cocoa farmers to make the best use of the improved seedlings by adopting recommended agronomic practices, the Permanent Secretary stressed that the success of the programme depends not only on government support but also on your commitment to excellence in production.

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During his Goodwill message, the Olubadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, represented by the Ajiroba of Ibadan, Prof Soji Adejumon stated that the Ibadan communities would continue to support the agricultural policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is geared towards improving the livelihoods of Nigeria Farmers and achieving food sovereignty.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiary,Mr. Alaba Adegoke, a cocoa farmer, pledged that the farmers would make judicious use of the improved seedlings to increase production and improve their livelihoods.

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The Highlight of the event was the distribution of improved seedling s to cocoa farmers across the 14 Producing Cocoa States in Nigeria