The Federal Government says ongoing economic reforms are beginning to restore investor confidence and create a more business-friendly environment across Nigeria....

The Federal Government says ongoing economic reforms are beginning to restore investor confidence and create a more business-friendly environment across Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this while declaring open the Second Jigawa State Economic and Investment Summit, J-INVEST 2026, in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The Vice President, who was received at the Dutse International Airport by Governor Umar Namadi and other top government officials, said the Tinubu administration has taken difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the nation’s economy for sustainable growth.

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He explained that reforms in the foreign exchange market have removed long-standing distortions that discouraged investors, while measures introduced through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, have simplified business registration and reduced the time and cost of setting up businesses.

The summit brought together business moguls, captains of industry, diplomats, development partners, policymakers and investors from within and outside Nigeria to explore opportunities across key sectors of the Jigawa economy.

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According to Vice President Shettima, the Business Facilitation Act has strengthened transparency, predictability and efficiency in government institutions, making Nigeria more attractive to investors.

He noted that recent reforms are already yielding results, with stronger foreign reserves, improved market transparency and a more positive outlook from international rating agencies.

The Vice President also highlighted the Electricity Act 2023 as a major reform that empowers states to generate and distribute electricity, opening new opportunities for industrial growth and private sector investment.

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“We have reformed and liberalized the foreign exchange market, simplified business processes and expanded opportunities for private investment across strategic sectors of the economy.”

Governor Umar Namadi said Jigawa is positioning itself as one of Nigeria’s most attractive investment destinations through deliberate investments in agriculture, infrastructure, energy and human capital development.

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He revealed that the state has attracted 64 completed investment projects in the last three years across agriculture, renewable energy and manufacturing.

The governor said Jigawa’s 2026 budget allocates over 76 percent of its resources to capital projects, while more than ₦396 billion has been committed to economic sectors that directly support investment and job creation.

Governor Namadi highlighted the state’s agricultural strength, noting that Jigawa remains Nigeria’s leading producer of sesame, hibiscus and wheat, with vast irrigation assets and more than 411,000 hectares of fertile Fadama land available for year-round farming.

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He also pointed to major investment opportunities in agro-processing, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, digital commerce and the Maigatari Border Free Zone.

Vice President Shettima commended the governor’s agricultural transformation efforts, noting that Jigawa accounted for nearly 40 percent of Nigeria’s wheat production during the last farming season.

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He, however, stressed the need for greater investments in mechanisation, irrigation, improved seeds and modern farming technology to boost productivity and strengthen national food security.

The two-day summit is expected to generate new partnerships, attract domestic and foreign investments, and accelerate economic growth in Jigawa State while contributing to Nigeria’s broader development agenda.

As discussions continue, stakeholders say the real measure of success will be how quickly investment commitments are translated into jobs, industries and improved livelihoods for Nigerians.