The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged N3.1 billion fraud trial involving former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, until July 16, 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses, bringing the over 11-year-old case closer to conclusion. According to a post by the Economic and Financial Crimes…...

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged N3.1 billion fraud trial involving former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, until July 16, 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses, bringing the over 11-year-old case closer to conclusion.

According to a post by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on its official X page, Justice Peter Lifu fixed the new date on Wednesday after proceedings at the Federal High Court, Maitama.

Suswam is standing trial alongside his former Commissioner for Finance, Omadachi Okolobia, on an amended 11-count charge bordering on alleged theft, criminal breach of trust, illegal award of contracts and money laundering involving N3.1 billion realised from the sale of Benue State Government’s shares in Benue Cement Company.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants perpetrated the fraud through Elixir Securities Limited and Elixir Investment Partners Limited.

The EFCC disclosed that it presented nine witnesses during the trial, while Suswam testified as the sole witness for the defence.

The commission recalled that the defendants were first arraigned in November 2015 before Justice Ahmed Mohammed before the matter was transferred to Justice Okon Abang and later returned to Justice Mohammed following a Court of Appeal ruling.

After Justice Mohammed was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2023, the case was reassigned to Justice Peter Lifu for a fresh trial.

The defendants were subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Lifu and filed a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case.

However, on July 23, 2025, Justice Lifu dismissed the application, ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case requiring both defendants to open their defence.

The defence commenced its case on October 10, 2025, with the matter now entering its final stage ahead of the adoption of written addresses on July 16.