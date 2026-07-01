England came from a goal down to defeat DR Congo 2-1 and book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face co-hosts Mexico. DR Congo stunned the Three Lions in the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga fired the Africans into an…...

England came from a goal down to defeat DR Congo 2-1 and book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face co-hosts Mexico.

DR Congo stunned the Three Lions in the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga fired the Africans into an early lead after capitalising on a defensive lapse. England dominated possession but went into the break trailing 1-0 despite creating several chances.

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Captain Harry Kane inspired the turnaround in the second half, heading home the equaliser in the 75th minute from an Antony Gordon assist before completing the comeback with another finish in the 86th minute, again set up by Gordon.

The victory sends England into the last 16, where they will take on Mexico for a place in the quarter-finals.