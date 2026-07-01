AC Milan have completed the signing of Portugal international Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain in a club-record deal worth a reported £60 million (€70 million), marking the first major signing under new manager Ruben Amorim. The 25-year-old striker has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the San…...

AC Milan have completed the signing of Portugal international Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain in a club-record deal worth a reported £60 million (€70 million), marking the first major signing under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The 25-year-old striker has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the San Siro until 2031, as Milan continue their squad rebuild following a disappointing season.

The transfer eclipses the club’s previous record signing of Rafael Leao, who joined from Lille for £42 million in 2019, underlining Milan’s ambition to strengthen their attacking options.

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Ramos joins the Serie A giants after a successful spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 45 goals in 131 appearances and helped the French champions win three Ligue 1 titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

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A product of the youth academies of Olhanense and Benfica, Ramos first rose to global prominence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he announced himself with a stunning hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

His arrival represents a major statement from both Amorim and the Milan hierarchy as the Rossoneri look to return to the top of Italian and European football.