The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Oyo State chapter, has suspended its industrial action and directed all public primary and secondary school teachers across the state to resume work on Thursday, July 2, following renewed engagements with the Oyo State Government over security concerns....

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Oyo State chapter, has suspended its industrial action and directed all public primary and secondary school teachers across the state to resume work on Thursday, July 2, following renewed engagements with the Oyo State Government over security concerns.

The strike was declared after the abduction of teachers and learners in Oriire Local Government Area, an incident that heightened fears over the safety of schools across the state.

Announcing the suspension in a statement issued, the state Chairman of the union, Hassan Fatai, and the Secretary, said the decision followed a directive from the national leadership of the union after reviewing the prevailing security situation and considering appeals by the Oyo State Government and other stakeholders.

According to the union, the suspension was reached in the interest of teachers, learners and the general public after the state government assured it that sustained efforts were being made to secure the release of the abducted victims and strengthen security around schools and vulnerable communities.

The NUT disclosed that the government had pledged to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted teachers and learners, establish a well-equipped Joint Security Task Force to patrol vulnerable schools and access routes, maintain regular engagement with affected families, provide psychosocial support and rehabilitation for rescued victims, and ensure the payment of gratuities and other entitlements to the families of deceased teachers.

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According to the statement, the government also committed to strengthening the Safe School Initiative through public sensitisation and early warning mechanisms, improving emergency response systems, addressing criminal hideouts, upgrading school infrastructure, tackling illegal mining and open grazing within forest reserves, enhancing intelligence gathering at the community level, ensuring the speedy prosecution of criminal suspects, improving the welfare of security personnel, and deploying technology to enhance school security.

The union commended its members, as well as the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools and the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, for their discipline, solidarity and compliance throughout the period of the industrial action.

While directing teachers to return to their classrooms, the NUT urged members to remain security conscious, comply with lawful directives and promptly report any suspicious activities or security threats within their schools and communities to the appropriate authorities.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and safety of teachers, noting that it would continue to engage the government until all outstanding concerns regarding the security of teachers and learners are fully addressed.