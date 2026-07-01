The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced its 2025 promotion exercise for more than 13,000 civil servants across the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)....

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced its 2025 promotion exercise for more than 13,000 civil servants across the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, announced on Wednesday that the exercise was approved by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to Ezeh, the promotion exercise began on July 1 and will run for 10 days, with more than 13,000 civil servants participating across 150 cadres and grade levels.

He said the exercise forms part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and is aimed at enhancing career progression within the FCT civil service.

Ezeh disclosed that Wike also directed the Commission to conduct the 2026 promotion exercise before the end of the year to ensure that all eligible officers have the opportunity to advance in the service.

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The minister further instructed the Commission to work closely with all relevant FCTA agencies to ensure a seamless exercise and prevent a recurrence of the challenges experienced during the previous promotion exercise.

Ezeh assured participants that adequate arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free process and appealed to candidates to remain patient throughout the exercise.

He wished all participants success in the computer-based test (CBT), which forms part of the promotion process.

The Commission noted that it became the first civil service commission in Nigeria to conduct a computer-based promotion exercise in 2024, barely six months after its inauguration in March of that year.