Babcock University has cautioned the public against fraudulent academic certificates falsely attributed to the institution, stressing that it does not recognise any academic classification known as “First Class Upper.” In a public notice issued on Monday via its official X account, the Ogun State-based institution said it had discovered forged…...

Babcock University has cautioned the public against fraudulent academic certificates falsely attributed to the institution, stressing that it does not recognise any academic classification known as “First Class Upper.”

In a public notice issued on Monday via its official X account, the Ogun State-based institution said it had discovered forged certificates being circulated by individuals falsely claiming affiliation with the university.

The warning followed a social media post by streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, who shared what he claimed was a Babcock University Biochemistry degree bearing a “First Class Upper” classification after questions were raised about his academic credentials.

According to the university, one of the forged documents is an alleged honorary certificate issued by the “Babcock University Biochemistry Computer Club” to Efe in recognition of a “First Class Upper.”

Read Also: No Compromise on Food Safety Regulations During 2026 Hajj – NAHCON

ADVERTISEMENT

“Babcock University unequivocally states that this document is false, unauthorised, and does not emanate from the university,” the statement read.

The institution clarified that it does not issue honorary certificates in recognition of undergraduate academic performance.

“For the avoidance of doubt: Babcock University does not issue ‘Honorary Certificates’ in recognition of undergraduate academic performance,” it said.

It explained that academic excellence is recognised only through official degree certificates and academic transcripts issued by the Office of the Registrar.

“Academic excellence, including the award of First Class Honours, is formally recognised only through the University’s official degree certificate and academic transcript issued by the Office of the Registrar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The university also rejected the academic classification contained in the forged document.

“There is no academic classification or degree known to Babcock University as ‘First Class Upper’. The recognised classification is First Class Honours.”

Babcock urged employers, educational institutions, professional bodies, government agencies and members of the public to disregard the forged certificate and any similar documents.

The university further warned that anyone found producing, presenting or using fake certificates for employment, admission, immigration or any other purpose would be liable to investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.