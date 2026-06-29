Babcock University has disowned a fraudulent academic certificate being circulated in its name, warning members of the public against accepting fake documents purportedly issued by the institution....

Babcock University has disowned a fraudulent academic certificate being circulated in its name, warning members of the public against accepting fake documents purportedly issued by the institution.

In a public notice on Monday, June 29, the university’s management said it had become aware of the circulation of forged documents by individuals falsely claiming affiliation with the institution and presenting unauthorized academic credentials.

According to the university, one of the fake documents is a purported “Honorary Certificate” allegedly issued by the “Babcock University Biochemistry Computer Club” to one Oderhohwo Joseph Efe for attaining a “First Class Upper.”

The university, however, described the certificate as fake and unauthorised.

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“Babcock University unequivocally states that this document is false, unauthorized, and does not emanate from the University,” the management said.

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The institution clarified that it does not issue honorary certificates to recognise undergraduate academic performance, stressing that academic excellence, including the award of First Class Honours, is recognised only through official degree certificates and academic transcripts issued by the Office of the Registrar.

It also pointed out that there is no academic classification known as “First Class Upper” in its academic system.

“There is no academic classification or degree known to Babcock University as ‘First Class Upper’. The recognized classification is First Class Honours,” the statement added.

The university urged employers, educational institutions, professional bodies, government agencies, international organisations and members of the public to disregard the fake certificate and any similar document purportedly issued outside its established academic processes.

Babcock University further warned that anyone found producing, presenting, circulating or using forged academic documents to secure employment, admission, promotion, professional recognition, immigration benefits or any other advantage could face investigation and prosecution under applicable laws relating to forgery, fraud and the falsification of academic records.

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The management also said the university reserved the right to institute civil and criminal proceedings against any individual, group or organisation unlawfully using or misrepresenting its name, logo, seal, academic credentials or any document falsely claiming to originate from the institution.

It directed those behind the production, circulation and use of the fraudulent certificate to immediately stop such activities, warning that it would pursue all available legal remedies to safeguard the integrity of its academic credentials and institutional reputation.

The university also encouraged the public to verify the authenticity of any academic credential purportedly issued by Babcock University through its Office of the Registrar before relying on such documents for official purposes.