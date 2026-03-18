The Federal Government has taken a major step toward expanding access to globally recognised education, announcing plans to establish a Nigerian campus of Coventry University through a Transnational Education (TNE) partnership. The initiative, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Education, is part of broader efforts to provide affordable international-standard education…...

The Federal Government has taken a major step toward expanding access to globally recognised education, announcing plans to establish a Nigerian campus of Coventry University through a Transnational Education (TNE) partnership.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Education, is part of broader efforts to provide affordable international-standard education within the country. The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, is currently in the United Kingdom alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu, engaging with university leaders, investors, and development partners to finalise arrangements.

According to the ministry, the proposed campus will be located in Alaro City and will offer Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes across key disciplines including Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM), Business, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Degrees awarded at the campus will be equivalent to those obtained in the United Kingdom.

Admissions are expected to begin between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Officials say the project is designed to significantly reduce the cost of obtaining foreign degrees, while retaining students within the country and strengthening local capacity. It is also expected to boost skills development and improve graduate employability in line with global standards.

Speaking on the development, Alausa emphasised the government’s commitment to easing the burden on Nigerian families while maintaining quality. “We want Nigerian parents to enjoy their children being at home while still receiving a world-class UK education,” he said.

The ministry added that the initiative is being supported by the Department for Business and Trade, reflecting growing collaboration between Nigeria and the UK in the education sector.