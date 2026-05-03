Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has warmly received former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso into the fold of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), describing their presence as a defining moment for the fast-rising political movement. Addressing party members and supporters at the event, Dickson said the duo’s influence…...

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has warmly received former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso into the fold of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), describing their presence as a defining moment for the fast-rising political movement.

Addressing party members and supporters at the event, Dickson said the duo’s influence was evident in the massive enthusiasm that trailed their appearance, even without a formal mobilisation.

“Your Excellencies and members of your entourage, I welcome you—even though you did not come with a crowd. But you are both the personification of a crowd, and the crowd has followed you here,” he said.

The former Bayelsa State governor used the occasion to position the NDC as a credible alternative in Nigeria’s political landscape, emphasising its rapid growth and internal cohesion.

“On behalf of all well-meaning Nigerians… I welcome you to the NDC family—the fastest-growing political family in Nigeria,” Dickson declared.

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He said, “A family that is ready to punch above its weight. I welcome you to a party that has no faction, a party that has no litigation whatsoever… a party that does not know what is called ‘status quo ante bellum’.”

He further described the party as one focused on inclusion and service, particularly for younger Nigerians and women.

“I welcome you to a party for Nigerian women and youth—to a party of dedicated servants of the people like you,” he added.

Dickson did not hold back in his praise for Obi and Kwankwaso, calling them two of the most influential figures in contemporary Nigerian politics.

“Let me assure you, on behalf of our party’s leadership, that the two of you are among our nation’s biggest political brands,” he said. “It is our pride today that you are leading Nigerians to invest their time in this party.”

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While hinting at future developments within the NDC, Dickson suggested that the party would soon unveil its broader political strategy.

“We know what you are bringing on board. There will be times when we unveil the political process in the party,” he noted.

In a metaphor-laden conclusion, the senator likened the current political moment to a traditional courtship scenario, suggesting that the party was carefully weighing its options as it consolidates support.

“What we are witnessing today is like when a father has a beautiful daughter with many suitors,” he said.

He added, “You may have a handsome suitor, but good looks do not feed the daughter—you must also consider the pocket. And when the right suitor comes, my people say you do not even wait for the payment of the bride price.”

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The remarks underscore growing speculation about political realignments ahead of future elections, as the NDC seeks to position itself as a formidable platform capable of attracting high-profile figures and broad grassroots support.