Reno Omokri, Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, has reacted to the exit of former 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a recurring pattern. He also warned the North against their support of Obi. TVC News Online reports that Obi,…...

Reno Omokri, Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, has reacted to the exit of former 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a recurring pattern.

He also warned the North against their support of Obi.

TVC News Online reports that Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the ADC, citing legal battles within the party’s leadership and other internal crises, hours after former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso took a similar step.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Omokri, in a statement titled “Peter Obi Leaving The ADC: A Mistake Northern Nigeria Cannot Afford To Make”, alleged that every party Obi has been in has been relatively crisis-free until he joined it.

Omokri wrote, “Please fact-check me: Every party Peter Obi has been in has been relatively crisis-free until Peter joined that party. And as soon as he comes in, peace goes out of that party and strife sets in,” noting that, “Once can be a mistake. Twice may be a coincidence. But after the third time, and then the fourth, it becomes a pattern.”

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The ambassador-designate insisted that the parties are not the problem, but that Obi is the issue.

“Is this the type of character Arewa wants to pin its hope on? An Alakoba?” he questioned.

Omokri raised concerns over the one-term promise made by Peter Obi, citing similar public statements in which he affirmed loyalty to his former political parties.

He said, “It makes no sense for Northern Nigeria to cast its lot with Peter Obi on the strength of a one-term promise that he, given his antecedents, will NEVER keep. This is especially so when Arewa has the choice of a performing President Bola Tinubu, who, by law, can only serve one more term.

“Let the North weigh its options rationally, as a particularly politically astute region. Peter Obi has made four very public promises not to leave the four political parties that gave him four platforms to rise to power and prominence. And each time, Mr Obi has broken such promises, providing one flimsy reason after another.”

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“In fact, he is gearing up to exit his fourth political party and enter his fifth. That being the case, what gives the North any confidence that a serial promise breaker will keep his promise to them to do just one term?” Omokri asked.

Addressing the issue of out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria, Omokri said, “In carrying out a SWOT analysis of Northern Nigeria, Arewa will realise that out-of-school children, which are leading to a rise in insecurity, are its greatest challenge, while agriculture is its biggest strength.”

Omokri, citing public records of the former Anambra State governor’s shortcomings in building schools during his tenure, said, “As such, it is prudent to ask if a man who, as governor, did not build a single nursery, primary, or secondary school or university, and also did not develop even one small communal garden, talk more of mechanised agriculture, is in a position to add value to Northern Nigeria.”

Omokri rallied support in Northern Nigeria for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing his influence during the build-up to the 2015 elections, in which Muhammadu Buhari emerged as president.

He said, “It is in the best interest of Northern Nigeria to stick with the man who made it possible for General Buhari to win the All Progressives Congress presidential primaries in 2014 and the presidential election in 2015.

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“Remember, one good turn deserves another. One good term deserves another. Whether through leaked audio or public statements, President Tinubu has never jeopardised the interests of Arewa or any other part of Nigeria.”

“Therefore, if Nigeria’s unity is important to you, the only option for 2027 is Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Omokri concluded.