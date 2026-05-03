The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following his reported exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). TVC News Online reports that Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the ADC,…...

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following his reported exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

TVC News Online reports that Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the ADC, citing legal battles within the party’s leadership and other internal crises, hours after former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso took a similar step.

Reacting to the development, Morka, in a Sunday statement shared on X, described Obi as “Nigeria’s Inconsolable Political Drifter,” accusing him of moving between parties in search of an easy presidential ticket.

He alleged that the former Anambra State governor is unwilling to contest party primaries, echoing similar claims made by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Morka said, “Peter Obi, a political rolling stone that gathers no moss … roaming again in search of free, uncontested, unchallenged presidential ticket … never willing to remain to build any party … fantasizes to be president on a ticket delivered only on a platter of gold … APGA – PDP – LP – ADC on to NDC … fare thee well, Nigeria’s inconsolable political DRIFTER.”

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In an earlier statement, Onanuga also commented on the development, saying, “We told you so. The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings, a self-serving letter to his mob. Peter Obi is a politician made of jelly, an opportunistic fellow. He can’t fight Atiku or Amaechi for the ticket of ADC.”