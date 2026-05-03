Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken to the hospital from Old Trafford this afternoon after feeling unwell at the stadium during the clash against Liverpool. According to reports by the Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail on Sunday, the 84-year-old began feeling unwell more than an hour before kick-off…...

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken to the hospital from Old Trafford this afternoon after feeling unwell at the stadium during the clash against Liverpool.

According to reports by the Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail on Sunday, the 84-year-old began feeling unwell more than an hour before kick-off at Old Trafford, where he had arrived to watch the match.

The Daily Mail said that the 84-year-old has been taken into medical care purely as a precaution, but it’s expected that he will soon be recuperating at home.

Sir Alex – the most successful manager in the club’s history – is a regular at United home and away matches and had travelled to Old Trafford today ahead of the big Premier League game between his club and their great rivals Liverpool.

The news outlet stated that Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018, from which he recovered after surgery, adding that there is nothing to suggest this incident is related.

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Ferguson, who retired as Manchester United manager in 2013, has had to face a series of life-altering challenges in recent years.