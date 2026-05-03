The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed steady progress of work on the Kaduna-Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi Railway Project, noting that it will be delivered by 2027. The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information and Public Relations. According to the statement, Ali Bukar, the…...

The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed steady progress of work on the Kaduna-Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi Railway Project, noting that it will be delivered by 2027.

The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information and Public Relations.

According to the statement, Ali Bukar, the Resident Engineer from the Federal Ministry of Transportation in charge of section two of the project, disclosed this when members of the Presidential Media Team, led by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, visited the site in Jigawa to ascertain the level of work.

The statement revealed that the inspection was part of the ongoing visit to federal and state government projects in the Northwest part of the country, initiated by the Governor Hope Uzodimma- led Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

The statement reads, “Bukar said the project had reached 60 per cent completion across its two key corridors with an expected delivery period of December 2027.

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“The Engineer explained that construction activities on the Kano to Dutse stretch have intensified, with major work currently focused on bridge construction across key waterways and challenging terrains.”

Bukar said foundation works, including piling and substructure development for several bridges, have reached advanced stages, while superstructure installations are ongoing in multiple locations.

Bukar explained that significant milestones have been achieved along the Kano to Jigawa section of the rail line, which spans approximately 104 kilometres, as well as the branch line linking Kano to Dutse, with track laying, earthworks, and structural components along both alignments in place.

According to him, the project was fully funded under the President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Infrastructure funding scheme.

The Presidential Media team also inspected some landmark projects undertaken by the Kano and Jigawa State Governments, including the interchange flyover bridge in Tal-Udu, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano, and the ongoing construction of a concrete waterline from Kapin Chiri Dam in Garko Local Government of Kano South Senatorial District for irrigation farming.

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In Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, the team also inspected the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Skills Acquisition Centre, as well as tractors acquired by the state government for agricultural purposes.