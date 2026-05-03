The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the planned defection of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a political nomad. Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the African Democratic Congress(ADC), citing…...

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the planned defection of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a political nomad.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the African Democratic Congress(ADC), citing legal battles within the party’s leadership and other internal crises, hours after former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, made a similar claim.

Onanuga, while reacting to the development, dismissed Obi’s explanations for leaving the party, describing them as self-serving.

Onanuga characterised Obi as a politician made of jelly and an opportunistic fellow, insisting that his decision to leave the ADC is driven by his inability to contest the party’s presidential ticket against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Presidential aide wrote, “We told you so. The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings, a self-serving letter to his mob. Peter Obi is a politician made of jelly, an opportunistic fellow. He can’t fight Atiku or Amaechi for the ticket of ADC.

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“He pursues the easy road, that will only lead him to doom, like in 2023. He always blames the government without doing a soul-searching of himself. Welcome, Peter, to the 2027 race.”