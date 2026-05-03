The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a 60-year-old man by four masked armed men around the Monatan area of Ibadan. In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, it was confirmed that the incident occurred on May 2, 2026, at about 8:47 p.m., when…...

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a 60-year-old man by four masked armed men around the Monatan area of Ibadan.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, it was confirmed that the incident occurred on May 2, 2026, at about 8:47 p.m., when the victim, a building materials trader, was reportedly attacked while returning home along the Jinarere axis of Alakia Road.

He was said to have been accosted by four masked armed men who forcefully whisked him away in an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla.

The police disclosed that upon receiving the report, operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and have since activated necessary operational measures aimed at rescuing the victim and apprehending the perpetrators.

He said, “I can confirm that there was a case of abduction reported on May 2, 2026, at about 2047hrs from the Monatan area of Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Preliminary information reveals that the victim, a 60-year-old male building materials trader, was accosted while returning home along the Jinarere axis of Alakia Road by four masked armed men, who forcefully whisked him away in an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives swiftly visited the scene and activated necessary operational measures aimed at rescuing the victim and apprehending the perpetrators.”

The Command also assured residents that efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being mobilised to secure the victim’s safe return and bring those responsible to justice.