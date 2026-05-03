The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two senior citizens, aged 83 and 78, in Abia and Ekiti states, respectively, for alleged drug trafficking and also recovered a large consignment of illicit substances during Lagos, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, Edo, and Osun raids. In a Sunday statement signed by…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two senior citizens, aged 83 and 78, in Abia and Ekiti states, respectively, for alleged drug trafficking and also recovered a large consignment of illicit substances during Lagos, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, Edo, and Osun raids.

In a Sunday statement signed by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the senior citizens, Pa John Ofiel and a 78- Ogunjobi Samuel, were among suspects arrested in the ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit drug traffickers and dealers.

The statement disclosed that Pa Ofiel was nabbed by NDLEA officers on Tuesday, 28th April 2026, during a raid operation at Samek by Powerline, Aba, Abia state, following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit substances.

At the time of his arrest, 700 grams of skunk, a strain of cannabis, packaged in retail sachets, were recovered from him.

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NDLEA stated that upon interrogation, the octogenarian claimed he was a professional shoemaker before delving into the illicit drug trade.

In a similar development, NDLEA operatives in Ekiti state on Thursday, 30th April, arrested a 78-year-old Ogunjobi Samuel at his H22 Owode Street, Ilupeju-Ekiti, for drug peddling, while 350 grams of the same psychoactive substance were seized from him at the time of his arrest.

Two ladies, identified as 24-year-old Rebecca King and 31-year-old Olaniyan Opeyemi, were arrested by NDLEA operatives in Oyo state in connection with the seizure of 1.925kg of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis.

The statement reads, “While Rebecca was nabbed conveying the consignment along Lagos/Ibadan expressway on Wednesday, 29th April, Opeyemi was arrested in a follow-up operation at Iwo road, Ibadan, when she attempted taking delivery of the cargo.”

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In another interdiction operation in Ibadan, “a notorious drug dealer, 49-year-old Taofik Adeyemi, was arrested on Saturday, 2nd May, along with his salesman Mustapha Oyerinde, 28, at his residence in Erunmu area of the state capital, after months of evading arrest.

“Two of his associates, Abiodun Abiola and Aderinde Ibrahim, had been arrested on 8th December 2025 and are currently being prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Ibadan. At the time of Taofik’s arrest, 3.085 kilograms of skunk and a Toyota Camry car marked EPE 299 JZ were recovered from him.”

In a similar operation in Osun state, “a 65-year-old driver, Oladayo Awoyemi, was on Thursday, 30th April, arrested at Ile-Ife toll gate along Ibadan/Ilesha expressway while conveying a carton containing 7kg skunk and 15grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle with registration number LES 114 AG. A follow-up operation in Ilesha town led to the arrest of the actual owner of the consignment, Ifedayo Babalola, 40.”

A 27-year-old suspect, Yahaya Shehu, was arrested on Wednesday, 29th April by NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road, Borno state, following credible intelligence, leading to the seizure of 76,440 pills of Tramadol 225mg.

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In another operation in Borno, “a truck driver, Magaji Isa, 30, was arrested following the interception of 14,000 capsules of Tramadol, while a follow-up operation in Biu led to the arrest of the owner, Abdulhamid Mahmud, 28.”

In Lagos state, “NDLEA officers on Saturday, 2nd May, raided Awolowo market, Mushin, where they recovered 740kg skunk, while an intelligence-led operation at Idogbo community, Benin city, Edo state, on Thursday, 30th April, led to the arrest of a suspect, Godstime Godspower, 25.

“Assorted illicit drugs seized from him include: 57grams of Loud; 3grams of Colorado; 8grams of Tramadol; 3grams of Swinol and 5grams of methamphetamine.”

The statement also revealed that a total of 393 blocks of compressed blocks of skunk weighing 290 kilograms were recovered from two suspects identified as 36-year-old Ojo Major Ebose and 32-year-old Chika Obiechefula, on Saturday, 2nd May, when their Honda Ridgeline vehicle marked KSF 65 EQ was intercepted by NDLEA officers on patrol along Abuja/Jos highway, Kaduna.

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NDLEA also disclosed that no fewer than 49,800 capsules of Tramadol were seized from two suspects identified as 50-year-old Ahmed Garba, also known as Fangale, and 41-year-old Sale Mohammed along Bauchi road, Hadejia in Jigawa state on Friday, 1st May.

The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), while commending the officers and men of Abia, Ekiti, Edo, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, Oyo, Osun and Lagos Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, noted their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitisation activities, charging them and their compatriots across the country to continue to build on the current tempo.