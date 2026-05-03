The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has bid farewell to the first batch of intending pilgrims drawn from Aliero, Koko/Besse, Bunza and Kalgo Local Government Areas, as they prepare for their departure to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj. The farewell ceremony, held at the Kauran Gwandu Hajj Camp in…...

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has bid farewell to the first batch of intending pilgrims drawn from Aliero, Koko/Besse, Bunza and Kalgo Local Government Areas, as they prepare for their departure to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj.

The farewell ceremony, held at the Kauran Gwandu Hajj Camp in Birnin Kebbi, was attended by the Amirul Hajj and former Governor, Sa’idu Usman, members of the state delegation, religious leaders, officials of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, and the intending pilgrims.

Addressing the pilgrims, Governor Idris thanked Almighty Allah for granting them the opportunity to perform Hajj and urged them to conduct themselves as worthy ambassadors of Kebbi State and Nigeria throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

He assured the pilgrims of enhanced welfare arrangements, including improved accommodation, quality feeding, and closer proximity to the Haram, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to ensuring comfort and dignity for all pilgrims.

The Governor stressed that no pilgrim from Kebbi State would face hardship, noting that the state has maintained a strong record of successful Hajj operations since he assumed office.

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He further disclosed continued government support through incentives such as sponsorship of Hadaya (sacrificial animals) and free transportation for Ziyarah to key Islamic historical sites in Madinah.

Governor Idris called on political office holders and stakeholders to complement government efforts by supporting pilgrims from their respective communities, while also urging the pilgrims to offer prayers for Kebbi State and Nigeria, especially at the plains of Arafat.

He emphasised strict adherence to the rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, and the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

The Governor noted that although he would not personally attend this year’s Hajj due to unavoidable circumstances, he appealed for prayers for peace, stability, and continued progress in the state and the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Faruk Aliyu Yaro, commended the Governor for his sustained support, citing key interventions such as payment of Hadaya, improved feeding, and better accommodation in Madinah.

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He revealed that all Kebbi pilgrims would be airlifted directly to Madinah via Flynas airline, assuring that all logistics have been put in place for a smooth and hitch-free operation.

Also speaking, the Amirul Hajj, Ahmad Jafar Jega, assured the Governor of the delegation’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure a successful pilgrimage, noting that committees have already been constituted to oversee operations and pilgrims’ welfare.

The event featured Islamic sermons by respected scholars, including Malam Abubakar Atiku and Malam Lawal Maikwalla, who urged pilgrims to remain disciplined, sincere, and devoted throughout the exercise.

The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to depart Birnin Kebbi for Madinah on Sunday.