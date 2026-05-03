Kaye Furo, son of former Super Eagles central defender Furo Iyenemi, made his English Premier League debut for Brentford on Saturday. The 19-year-old forward was subbed on in the 90th minute during their 3–0 victory over West Ham United, as the hosts delivered an impressive performance in front of their…...

Kaye Furo, son of former Super Eagles central defender Furo Iyenemi, made his English Premier League debut for Brentford on Saturday.

The 19-year-old forward was subbed on in the 90th minute during their 3–0 victory over West Ham United, as the hosts delivered an impressive performance in front of their home supporters.

Brentford set the tone early, taking the lead through an unfortunate own goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos, and maintained their dominance with two additional goals in the second half.

Igor Thiago calmly converted from the penalty spot to double the advantage, and Mikkel Damsgaard added a third goal late on, sealing a comprehensive win for the home side.

Furo’s introduction, although brief, provided a glimpse of his potential.

The teenage striker showed confidence on the ball, attempting to take on defenders and make an impact in the closing minutes of the encounter.

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Furo joined the club from Belgian side Club Brugge earlier in 2026. He arrived with a growing reputation as a powerful and pacey forward.

His Premier League debut also carries significance for Nigerian football followers, given his family background.

As the son of a former international, Furo’s progress will be closely monitored as he seeks to establish himself at the highest level and potentially follow in his father’s footsteps on the international stage.