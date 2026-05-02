President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his three-nation trip to begin on Sunday, rather than Saturday as previously indicated. The new arrangement was disclosed in a terse statement via the X handle of the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, late on Saturday, May 2. TVC News had…...

President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his three-nation trip to begin on Sunday, rather than Saturday as previously indicated.

The new arrangement was disclosed in a terse statement via the X handle of the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, late on Saturday, May 2.

TVC News had earlier reported that Onanuga in an earlier statement on Friday, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, for a three-nation tour to France, Kenya, and Rwanda, where he will champion Nigeria’s economic reforms at major summits on innovation, growth, and investment.

The trip is said to kicks off in France, followed by Nairobi, Kenya, for the Africa-France Summit from May 11 to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Kenya, Tinubu will head to Kigali, Rwanda, for the annual Africa CEO Forum on May 14-15, the largest assembly of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers.