Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, late Saturday, addressed speculations suggesting his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that no final decision has been taken regarding his political future or that of his associates. The former governor disclosed that he is in talks with leaders of the…...

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, late Saturday, addressed speculations suggesting his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that no final decision has been taken regarding his political future or that of his associates.

The former governor disclosed that he is in talks with leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to weigh his political options, adding that the ongoing legal battle within the ADC leadership and other internal crises are key factors behind the consultations.

Kwankwaso made this known in a statement posted on his official X handle, stating that he has neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant, describing the speculations as premature and unfounded.

He wrote, “We have noted recent media reports and discussions suggesting a possible realignment within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to the current challenges facing the party.

“In light of the misleading narratives in the public domain, I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates.

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“The recent Supreme Court judgment, while affirming the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC), also remitted the matter back to the High Court. This has left the party in a precarious position.”

Kwankwaso added, “In addition, the Federal High Court has recently ruled to delegitimise the party’s recent convention. The Attorney General of the Federation has also strangely applied to a Federal High Court to deregister the ADC.

“We left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal problems that made our stay perilous. The ADC has now been also forced into this difficulty.

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations — including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time.”

The former Governor noted that, “On the issue of presidential candidacy, I wish to recall my consistent record as a committed democrat. In the 2014 APC presidential primary, I came second to President Muhammadu Buhari (whom I fully supported to victory), with Atiku Abubakar third, Rochas Okorocha fourth, and the late Sam Nda-Isaiah fifth. Similarly, in 2019, I contested the PDP presidential ticket and immediately supported the winner, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, serving as the campaign’s coordinator in the North. I have always placed national interest and party unity above personal ambition.

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“Furthermore, the ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded.”

He also clarified his absence from recent stakeholders’ meetings, saying, “My absence from the two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments. I promptly communicated my apologies to the party leadership.”

He maintained that his team will continue to engage constructively at all levels, saying, “Any definitive position on our political direction will be communicated formally through official channels at the appropriate time.”