A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Iwagun Temitope, has obtained her Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. Her move signals a major step in her political ambition and positions her among the youngest…...

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Iwagun Temitope, has obtained her Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Her move signals a major step in her political ambition and positions her among the youngest aspirants seeking representation for Ondo State at the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking after picking up the forms, Temitope said her decision to join the race was driven by a strong desire to provide effective and people-oriented representation. She emphasised her commitment to youth inclusion, women empowerment, and responsive governance.

According to her, the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency deserves leadership that is purposeful, visible, and accountable, with a clear focus on development and opportunities for all constituents.

“I strongly believe I have the capacity, vision, and passion to deliver quality representation to the good people of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency. This movement is about service, impact, and giving our people a stronger voice at the national level,” she stated.

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Temitope further outlined her priorities, noting that her legislative agenda would focus on human capital development, economic empowerment, and policies aimed at improving the welfare of constituents, particularly youths and women.

Her aspiration is already generating interest across the constituency, especially among young people and women, many of whom see her candidacy as part of a growing shift toward a new generation of leadership defined by accessibility, competence, and service.