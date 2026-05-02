The Federal Government has summoned the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria over recent protests and reported attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa , on Saturday,…...

The Federal Government has summoned the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria over recent protests and reported attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa , on Saturday, that the envoy had been invited for a meeting scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026, at its headquarters in Abuja.

According to the ministry, the meeting is aimed at formally conveying Nigeria’s “profound concern” over developments in South Africa that could strain the longstanding bilateral relations between both countries.

It noted that discussions would focus on ongoing demonstrations by various groups in South Africa, as well as “documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses.”

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The ministry also acknowledged growing public outrage in Nigeria over the situation but urged citizens to remain calm, assuring that the Federal Government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of Nigerians living in South Africa.

The statement read in part, “The Ministry is aware of the growing discontent among Nigerians concerning the treatment of their nationals in South Africa. Nevertheless, it implores the Nigerian public to remain calm and reiterates the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigerian citizens residing in South Africa.”