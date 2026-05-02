The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has cautioned young men to prioritise spiritual and practical considerations over physical attraction when choosing a life partner. He also warned men against marrying women who cannot cook or are not hospitable. Speaking during the May edition of…...

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has cautioned young men to prioritise spiritual and practical considerations over physical attraction when choosing a life partner.

He also warned men against marrying women who cannot cook or are not hospitable.

Speaking during the May edition of the church’s Holy Ghost Service on Saturday, Adeboye warned that decisions driven by outward beauty alone could have lasting consequences, describing such choices as potentially dangerous.

“There are many demons that are very beautiful. If you marry because of beauty, you might choose a demon. I’m not saying all beautiful people are demonic. If it’s beauty alone that leads you into marriage, it’s a deep trap,” he said.

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The cleric stressed the importance of spiritual discernment, noting that inadequate prayer could lead to costly marital mistakes.

He also underscored the need for domestic competence, particularly hospitality and cooking, advising men to be cautious in their selection.

“Don’t marry a girl who cannot cook. We are talking of excellent counsel. Only I can tell you these things. Even if a prophet says this is your wife, if she can’t cook, say ‘Thank you, keep her,’” he said.

Adeboye further warned against entering marriages that could lead to financial strain, urging men to reconsider relationships where wedding plans are excessive or debt-inducing.

“Don’t marry a girl who does not do things in moderation. No matter how close you are to a wedding and your girl is suggesting a wedding that is going to cost you everything you have and get you into debt, call it off,” he directed.

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On appearance, the pastor cautioned against what he described as excessive cosmetic alterations, including heavy makeup and artificial enhancements, urging men to look beyond outward presentation.

“The girl you are going to marry must not be heavily made up. If you look at the girl, the hair on her head is from India. The eyelashes are false. The nails of the hand are false. The nails of the toes are false. You must ask yourself the question, ‘What is behind the mask?’ Because one day you will discover that excessive makeup is simply saying there is something to hide,” he said.

Referencing Bible teachings, Adeboye added, “I want my boys to end up well. When you check the Bible very well in 2 Kings 9:30-37, you will discover that the matron saint of makeup is Jezebel.”