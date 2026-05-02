Businessman Olakunle Churchill has dismissed reports claiming his relationship with actress Rosy Meurer has ended in divorce, describing the speculation as entirely false. In a detailed statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, Churchill rejected suggestions that the pair were undergoing separation proceedings, insisting the claims lack any factual basis. “The…...

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has dismissed reports claiming his relationship with actress Rosy Meurer has ended in divorce, describing the speculation as entirely false.

In a detailed statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, Churchill rejected suggestions that the pair were undergoing separation proceedings, insisting the claims lack any factual basis.

“The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between myself and Roseline Meurer are completely false. There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such,” he stated.

He further clarified that their relationship was never formalised through a legally recognised marriage, disputing the premise of any divorce narrative.

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“There was no legally recognized marriage. There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a ‘divorce’ is baseless from the outset,” he added.

Churchill also questioned the credibility of documents allegedly circulating online regarding the purported split, noting that he was never formally notified of any legal process.

According to him, “any legitimate legal process requires that all parties be formally served and given the opportunity to respond,” adding, “I was never served. So I ask a simple question: what exactly is being presented to the public, and how was it obtained?”

He alleged that the situation may have been exacerbated by poor advisory support around Meurer, criticising both media and legal counsel involved.

“I am 100% sure that individuals without proper experience in the media space are advising Rosy incorrectly, alongside legal practitioners who operate under a mango tree without due process and claim to produce divorce documents within 24 hours,” he said.

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Addressing speculation linking the controversy to his recent reconciliation with his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, Churchill described their past issues as personal.

“Tonto wronged me, and whatever existed between us was ours to resolve. No one confronted her or fought that battle on my behalf,” he said.

He added that fulfilling his responsibilities as a father should not be misinterpreted as interference in any relationship.

“At times, it is necessary to allow a man to handle his responsibilities without interference, most especially when you were carried along. That is part of his role and duty,” Churchill wrote.

The businessman also pushed back against narratives portraying Meurer as having made extraordinary sacrifices during his past controversies.

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“I do not agree with the narrative that Rosy ‘stood by me’ in a way that should now be exaggerated. While I acknowledge that she faced public criticism, it is important to state that if she had not been there, someone else would have occupied that position in my life,” he said.

He maintained that matters within his relationship should have been handled privately.

“Issues within my relationship should have been left for me to address, including defending her publicly when necessary,” he added.

Churchill further noted that relationships involving individuals with existing family responsibilities require maturity and understanding.

“Entering a relationship with a man who already has a child and existing issues with the child’s mother requires understanding that such matters are between the two parties involved,” he stated.

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Concluding, he revealed that he and Dikeh have moved past their differences.

“If Tonto offended anyone, it should be me alone, and if I offended anyone, it should be Tonto. However, we have both chosen to forgive each other. I believe she has changed and is now in a better place,” he said.