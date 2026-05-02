Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued six abducted civilians, including women and children, from terrorist captivity in the Mandara Mountains, reuniting them with their families in Ngoshe community, Gwoza Local Government Area. The rescue followed sustained military offensives, including recent air interdiction missions targeting terrorist hideouts across the rugged…...

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued six abducted civilians, including women and children, from terrorist captivity in the Mandara Mountains, reuniting them with their families in Ngoshe community, Gwoza Local Government Area.

The rescue followed sustained military offensives, including recent air interdiction missions targeting terrorist hideouts across the rugged Mandara Mountains.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops intercepted the victims in the early hours of May 1, 2026, around Amuda—an abandoned settlement between Ngoshe and Gava known for insurgent activity.

The rescued individuals were identified as Zainab Idris, 18; Fatima Abubakar, 17; Maimuna Abdulrashid, 24; as well as three children—Muhammad Idris, 1; Sadiq Abdullahi, 7; and Fatima Abdulrashid, 5.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were among those abducted during a terrorist attack on Ngoshe community on March 3, 2026.

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They had reportedly been held at a terrorist enclave in Gava before seizing an opportunity to escape captivity.

During the operation, troops reportedly came under sporadic gunfire from fleeing terrorists attempting to track the escapees.

Soldiers responded swiftly, engaging the attackers and forcing them to retreat into the mountainous terrain.

Military sources attributed the success of the operation to sustained pressure on terrorist groups in the region, which has significantly weakened their operational capacity and disrupted their command structures.

Intelligence reports also point to growing desperation among insurgents, following recent losses and a series of escape incidents involving captives.

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Following their rescue, the victims received immediate medical attention at a military facility, where they were stabilised before being prepared for reintegration.

Later that day, at about 2:00 p.m., the rescued civilians were formally reunited with their families in an emotional ceremony facilitated by the Wali of Ngoshe, Shuaibu Dabawa, in the presence of community members.

The reunion was marked by scenes of relief and gratitude, as families welcomed back their loved ones after weeks in captivity.

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The Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying operations aimed at rescuing abducted persons, securing vulnerable communities, and dismantling terrorist enclaves across the North-East, while urging the public to continue providing credible information to support ongoing military efforts.