Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has announced the birth of a baby boy with his partner, Omobewaji Ewatomi, simply known as Bewaji. The news was first shared on Friday by Bewaji via Instagram, where she expressed gratitude for a safe delivery. “Alhamdullillah,” she wrote, while also tagging what appears to be…...

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has announced the birth of a baby boy with his partner, Omobewaji Ewatomi, simply known as Bewaji.

The news was first shared on Friday by Bewaji via Instagram, where she expressed gratitude for a safe delivery. “Alhamdullillah,” she wrote, while also tagging what appears to be the newborn’s Instagram page, which identifies the child as Jamal Iremide.

Portable also took to social media to celebrate the arrival of his son, offering appreciation to Bewaji for the new addition to his family. “God bless you more, Omoleye Omobewaji mi. Thanks for making me happy,” he wrote.

The birth coincided with the singer’s loss to Carter Efe in a celebrity boxing match decided by unanimous decision. Despite the defeat, Portable said he found greater joy in welcoming his child than in winning the bout.

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“I have given birth, congratulations to me. I thought I would carry a belt, but I carried my child instead. You can buy a belt with money, but you can’t buy a child,” he said.

“While my wife was in labour, I was fighting. She gave birth to a boy. I wanted a third belt for my children; I already have two. I have given birth, you can have the belt.”

The newborn is the third child shared by Portable and Bewaji. The singer had previously stirred reactions in 2022 after revealing plans to have 12 wives before the age of 40.