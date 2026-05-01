Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has condemned Air Peace over what she described as poor handling of a prolonged flight delay that left passengers stranded for hours at London’s Gatwick Airport. Akindele, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing filmmakers, was among travellers affected by the disruption which reportedly began around 6:30…...

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has condemned Air Peace over what she described as poor handling of a prolonged flight delay that left passengers stranded for hours at London’s Gatwick Airport.

Akindele, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing filmmakers, was among travellers affected by the disruption which reportedly began around 6:30 am on Friday.

Passengers were initially informed that the delay was caused by a bird strike involving the aircraft, an incident that typically requires safety inspections before clearance for departure.

However, hours after the announcement, passengers were still stranded at the airport without access to their luggage or clear communication on onward arrangements.

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In a series of posts shared via her X handle, Akindele expressed frustration over the situation, accusing the airline of failing to provide basic support services.

“Air Peace, this is unacceptable,” she wrote.

She explained that passengers, including elderly travellers, had been left waiting since early morning with no proper communication.

“Passengers (including elderly people) have been stranded since 6:30AM at London Gatwick Airport with no proper communication. After hours of delay, we were told there was a bird strike and promised a hotel. Hours later, people are still sitting at baggage claim hungry, exhausted, and without their bags,” she wrote.

Akindele further lamented the impact on vulnerable passengers, noting that elderly travellers were struggling while families attempted to cope with the uncertainty.

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“Elderly passengers are struggling. Families are tired. No clear updates. No support,” she said, urging the airline to act swiftly.

“Release passengers’ luggage immediately and provide the hotel you promised. Do something NOW,” she added.

Despite the initial explanation, several hours later, passengers were still reportedly stranded at the baggage claim area without their luggage or confirmed accommodation arrangements.

Akindele said many travellers were forced to sit on the floor due to exhaustion, while others remained without access to essential personal items contained in their checked baggage.

“We have been here for hours without food or proper communication,” she said. “They promised a hotel, but nothing has happened.”

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She also accused the airline of failing to provide adequate care, including food, timely updates, and access to luggage during the disruption.

Air Peace has yet to issue a detailed public statement on the incident, but responded directly to Akindele’s complaint via X, expressing regret over the disruption.

“Dear Funke @funkeakindele, we sincerely empathize with you over this experience and all inconveniences this has caused to your travel plans,” the airline said.

It explained that the delay was not intentional, adding that safety considerations sometimes affect operations.

“Such actions are never intentional as we prioritize safety and operational efficiency, and while we strive for on-time departures, certain factors beyond our control can sometimes cause delays,” it stated.

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The airline added that efforts were underway to assist affected passengers.

“Rest assured our team are working at the moment to provide all affected passengers with the adequate assistance. Please bear with us during this time,” it said.