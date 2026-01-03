Air Peace Limited has agreed to refund passengers who were reportedly stranded in Barbados following a diverted flight originally booked for Jamaica, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed. Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, announced th...

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, announced the development on his verified X handle on Friday.

The airline, however, denied claims that it misled passengers, calling reports that it sold tickets to Jamaica only to leave travelers in Barbados “misleading and inaccurate.”

Some passengers had alleged that they purchased tickets for a Lagos–Kingston, Jamaica flight departing on December 21, 2025, but were informed at the airport that the flight would instead go to Barbados.

In a statement released by its management on Monday, Air Peace explained that all ticket sales complied with international airline sales standards and aviation regulations. The airline insisted it did not engage in deceptive practices.

According to Air Peace, pre-departure checks at Murtala Muhammed International Airport revealed that certain passengers lacked the necessary transit visas for stops en route to Jamaica and other destinations, including Trinidad and Tobago.

The airline said affected passengers were immediately offered full refunds, some of which were accepted, while others voluntarily chose rerouting through Barbados, where Nigerian passport holders do not require transit visas.

“Based solely on this voluntary request, Air Peace facilitated the rerouting. In total, 42 passengers freely and expressly had their tickets rerouted through Barbados to their final destinations. No passenger was forced, coerced, or compelled to travel to Barbados,” the airline stated.