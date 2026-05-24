National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the party’s nationwide presidential primary election as a demonstration of the APC’s unity, strength and internal democratic process. Yilwatda made the remarks after formally presenting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the APC presidential primary election…...

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the party’s nationwide presidential primary election as a demonstration of the APC’s unity, strength and internal democratic process.

Yilwatda made the remarks after formally presenting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the APC presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement shared on his X handle, the APC chairman said the conduct of the exercise across wards, local government areas and states reflected the party’s nationwide acceptance and organisational structure.

“It was truly a defining and historic moment for our great party. From the House of Assembly primaries to the presidential primary election, the APC once again demonstrated its strength, internal democracy, unity, and nationwide acceptance,” Yilwatda stated.

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According to him, the direct primary election was peacefully conducted across the federation, while results were transparently collated from the grassroots to the national level.

“The presidential primary election was conducted peacefully across all wards, local governments, and states of the federation, with the collation process transparently carried out from the grassroots to the national level,” he added.

The APC chairman announced that Tinubu secured 10,999,162 votes in the nationwide exercise to defeat his challenger, Stanley Osifo, who polled 16,503 votes.

“At the end of the nationwide exercise, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged victorious with a total of 10,999,162 votes, while Stanley Osifo secured 16,503 votes,” he said.

Yilwatda also commended APC governors who served as returning officers during the exercise, praising their commitment and sacrifices toward ensuring a successful primary election.

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“I sincerely appreciate all our state governors who served as returning officers in their respective states for their commitment, diligence, and sacrifice toward the success of this exercise,” he stated.

He further thanked party members nationwide for their support and loyalty to the APC.

“I also thank millions of APC members across the country for their unwavering support, dedication, and belief in the vision of our great party,” Yilwatda added.

The APC chairman equally acknowledged the contributions of former Senate President Pius Anyim, who chaired the APC Presidential Primary Election Committee.

“Special appreciation goes to Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee, whose exceptional leadership, coordination, and dedication made our assignment seamless and successful,” he said.